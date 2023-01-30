CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A post on the official Currituck County Government Facebook page Monday afternoon came with the warning: “stay inside your homes.”

The post, issued just before 5 p.m., said there was an incident where a man with an assault rifle fired shots in the 5800 block of Caratoke Highway. Google Maps shows this is near a self-storage business. It’s also just down the way from the popular Digger’s Dungeon attraction.

The subject involved is on foot; he was last seen around 4:45 p.m. and has been identified by law enforcement as 29-year-old Preston Mertes.

Caratoke Highway is currently closed between Aydlett Road and Macedonia Church Road.

If you see anything suspicious, call 9-1-1. Do not approach the individual; he is considered armed and dangerous.

WAVY has reached out to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office for more information on this incident.