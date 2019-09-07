Currituck County officials announce partial re-entry to Corolla after Dorian

Waves crash in front of an American flag that is planted on a jetty during a high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Currituck County will allow restricted access to Corolla and Corova at noon on Saturday.

Officials in Curituck County have granted access to those with Priority 1 Critical Needs Pass or a Priority 2 Business Pass at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

This does NOT include residents, visitors, and property owners at the moment. Officials say the partial restriction is due to widespread power outages and utility infrastructure concerns in the affected areas.

This partial re-entry will allow businesses in Corolla to assess structure and begin whatever repairs might be necessary.

For more updates on, residents can check the County’s site and social media as the re-entry phase progresses.