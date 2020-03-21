Currituck County amends State of Emergency to include Outer Banks

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County announced on Friday night that due to the spread of the coronavirus, access restrictions now include the Outer Banks.

These restrictions deny entry from visitors and non-resident property owners.

The county stated that this will potentially reduce the amount of ambulance transport time, limit the number of possible patients, and protect the Outer Banks’ large retiree and senior citizen population along with residents.

According to county officials, “the decision to amend the State of Emergency is intended to ease the strain on local healthcare facilities and protect citizens from a possible outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the county has not released an evacuation order for visitors or non-resident property owners currently in Currituck.

Updates will be made as information becomes available.  

