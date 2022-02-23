Currituck County man wins $2 million on lottery scratch-off

South Carolina Education Lottery scatch-off lottery tickets are displayed on the counter at the Exxon Station on Blossom Street Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005, in Columbia, S.C. A Charleston County man filed a lawsuit against the state lottery for fraud, claiming unethical advertising caused him to buy scratch-off lottery tickets for prizes already won by someone else. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man is taking home nearly one million dollars after buying a $20 scratch-off ticket in Currituck County.

Scott Woolard Jr. bought the lucky 100X The Cash ticket from the North River Tobacco Barn on Caratoke Highway in Powells Point.

When claiming his prize, he had to choose between receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He picked the lump sum and took home $852,126 after taxes.

Scratch-off tickets contribute more than $900 million per year for education.