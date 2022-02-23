Currituck County man wins $2 million on lottery scratch-off

North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man is taking home nearly one million dollars after buying a $20 scratch-off ticket in Currituck County.

Scott Woolard Jr. bought the lucky 100X The Cash ticket from the North River Tobacco Barn on Caratoke Highway in Powells Point.

When claiming his prize, he had to choose between receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He picked the lump sum and took home $852,126 after taxes.

Scratch-off tickets contribute more than $900 million per year for education.

