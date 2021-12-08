Currituck County launching web cameras project installed at Corolla oceanfront

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County is set to become one of the first coastal communities in the country to use web cameras for public safety and more.

The project, titled “Webcams for Coastal Observations and Operational Support” (WebCOOS) is funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and will be used for “quantitative scientific analysis, public safety, and resource management for coastal municipalities.”

During the project, web cameras will be installed on the oceanfront in Corolla. The system will use a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software to monitor, assess, and report on beach hazards and activities.

Data that are collected will be used to alert and inform residents, visitors, and scientists about flooding, beach usage, beach and surf zone conditions such as rip currents and coastal inundation, and water quality for swimmer safety.



Officials say live beach footage from both cameras will be available to the public to view from their desktop and mobile devices.

The project is anticipated to launch in Spring 2022.