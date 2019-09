April Woodhull-Frederick said he father planted this tree 24 years ago. She said it has been through several hurricanes and storms but Dorian managed to destroy it. She is thankful her home is still standing and that no one was hurt.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Officials announce an updated schedule for reentry into Corolla and Corova following Hurricane Dorian.

Currituck County officials have released an updated schedule for reentryin Corolla and Corova as residents, essential personnel, and businesses make their way back.

At noon on Sunday, non-resident property owners will be allowed access into both Corolla and Corova while visitors can expect reentry access is expected to be lifted at 8 a.m. on Monday.