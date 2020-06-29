Currituck County says discolored water should ‘clear up soon’

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Several Currituck County residents report that their water has been discolored for days.

A Facebook post by Currituck County Government confirmed the issue on Saturday night, stating:

“The Currituck Water Dept. is aware and is flushing lines to correct the problem. The water has been treated and is still safe for use. This discoloration is the result of regular maintenance on tanks at the Water Plant that was completed Friday night. With the flushing of the lines, all customers’ water should clear up soon. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

As of Monday, there were customers still reporting brown or yellow hued water. By Monday evening, the Currituck County Government had not provided an update to their original social media post on the issue.

10 On Your Side is reaching out to county officials to get answers to the customers’ questions about when they expect the water to clear up and whether or not it is safe to drink if their water is still discolored.

We’ll update this WAVY.com link with their response.

