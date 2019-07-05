Currituck Co. house deemed total loss after early-morning fire

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A house off U.S. 158 (Caratoke Highway) in Currituck County was deemed a total loss following an early-morning fire.

Ralph Melton, the county’s chief of fire-EMS, said firefighters the Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Pinewood Acres Drive — in the Powells Point area — area just after 5 a.m.

Melton said the first units on scene found a fully-involved fire at house house. The homeowner and their pet dog suffered minor injuries in the fire.

Melton said Lower Currituck crews received help from the Currituck County Fire-EMS, Crawford Township Volunteer Firedepartment, the Southern Shores Fire Department, the Kitty Hawk Fire Department, and the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kitty Hawk Fire Department shared images from the scene in Facebook post.