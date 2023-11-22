CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck Chamber of Commerce gathered on Nov. 16 to honor those who made a large community impact.

The ceremony, hosted at OBX West KOA Event Center, recognized individuals and businesses with significant contributions to the local community.

The award recipients were as follows:

Regional Citizen of the Year Award: Clark Twiddy

Corporate Community Service Award: Twiford Funeral Homes

Small Business Award (10 or less employees): Family First In-Home Personal Care

Small Business Award (10 or more employees): Morris Farm Market

Citizen of the Year: Sandi Ayres

Non-Profit of the Year: Food Bank of the Albemarle

President’s Awards: Albemarle Area United Way April Bennett



“Congratulations to all the 2023 Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award winners,” Chamber President Josh Bass said. “Each recipient embodies the essence of excellence, innovation, and dedication in their field. Their remarkable achievements serve as an inspiration, reflecting the vibrant spirit and unwavering commitment to success within our local business community.”