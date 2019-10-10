Crews work to repair parts of NC12 near Rodanthe after storm on Thursday

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews are working to repair parts of NC Highway 12 after a storm cause dune erosion north of Rodanthe on Thursday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says motorists should drive with caution and expect some mild over wash on the road, especially during high tide.

Officials announced Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School would be on a three-hour delay for Friday, Oct. 11 because of unsafe road conditions.

All of the other Dare County Schools will be on their normal schedules.

