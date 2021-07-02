Crews searching for missing fisherman after boat found overturned in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Search crews are looking for a 61-year-old fisherman after his 12-foot Jon boat was found overturned Friday morning near Currituck Sound in Currituck County.

Sgt. Johnathan Beardsley with N.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement said the man had a friend within eyesight at the time. After looking elsewhere, the friend said he spotted the boat overturned, but there was no sign of the man.

He was reported missing around 7:30 a.m. and crews were searching near Waterlily Road as of noon Friday.

The Coast Guard, N.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement, N.C. Marine Patrol, Lower Currituck Fire and Rescue and the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office are all involved in the search, including a MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew.

The Coast Guard says conditions were windy at the time the man went missing. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt, though his life jacket was recovered by authorities.