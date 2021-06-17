Crews searching for 5 people after group on floats go over Duke Energy Dam in Eden, NC

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Emergency crews are leading a water rescue at the Duke Energy Dam off N.C. 700 in Eden, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

Page said a group of people were on some type of floats and went over the dam between 7:30 p.m. and sunset on Wednesday.

The incident was reported to the Rockingham County 911 Center by a Duke Energy employee around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Four people have been located and taken to the hospital. Crews are still searching for five others.

There is no word on the conditions of the people who have been located.

Crews are searching the river all the way back toward the Virginia state line.