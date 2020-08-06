Crews respond to second multiple structure fire in Ocean Isle Beach, NC, days after one that followed Isaias

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WBTW) – Crews responded to multiple structure fires overnight in the Ocean Isle Beach area once again, only days after multiple buildings caught on fire there, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
At 1:13 a.m., HCFR crews were requested as aid to the area of Concord Street. Crews are actively working these fires, according to authorities.
Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department is the lead agency. Detail are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
6 A.M. UPDATE: HCFR crews are now back in South Carolina after providing support in North Carolina early this morning.
