Crews respond to occupied house fire in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – Nags Head Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Friday afternoon that was occupied at the time of the incident.

Firefighters responded just before 1 p.m. to the 4000 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

Fire officials say the house was occupied at the time, but all residents and pets escaped without injury.

Several other local public safety departments assisted in the response.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

