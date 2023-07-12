DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a large brush fire Tuesday night in Dare County.

According to a Facebook post from the Manns Harbor Fire Department, crews responded to a call for a large brush fire around 9:48 p.m. Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department, who assisted with the fire, says it occurred in the Alligator River area.

Crews respond to large brush fire in Dare County (Photo Courtesy: Manns Harbor Fire Department)

Crews immediately started attacking the fire once on the scene. Officials say the fire was started as a controlled burn and then once it grew larger started spreading.

Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before it was marked under control, according to officials.

10 On Your Side is working to learn the exact location of the fire and if there were any injuries.