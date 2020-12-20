Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in Dare County, no injuries reported

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a residential in Dare County early Sunday morning.

First responders from both the Duck fire and police departments along with the Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 2-alarm fire just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the home was unoccupied at that time and was under control in approximately 60 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.