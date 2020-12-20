Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in Dare County, no injuries reported

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a residential in Dare County early Sunday morning.

First responders from both the Duck fire and police departments along with the Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 2-alarm fire just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the home was unoccupied at that time and was under control in approximately 60 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

  • Courtesy – Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department
  • Courtesy – Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department
  • Courtesy – Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department
  • Courtesy – Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department
  • Courtesy – Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department
  • Courtesy – Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10