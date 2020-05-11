Crews in search of missing man who fell into Roanoke River Sunday evening

GASTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Several first responders are currently on the scene Monday morning in search of a missing man in Gaston, North Carolina.

According to a post on social media from Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS just before 9:30 a.m., crews along with several units from surrounding first responders are currently at the Roanoke River Boat Landing in Gaston.

Officials say a 35-year-old Hispanic man fell into the Roanoke River Sunday evening.

The specific time of the incident has not been released.

There are currently five boats in the water conducting “search and sonar operation” along with land operations, according to the post.

No further information have been released.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

