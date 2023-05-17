CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A vehicle crash is causing traffic and school bus delays for several schools in Currituck County.

According to a Facebook post from Currituck County Schools, the transportation office was made aware of a crash on Shortcut Rd. in Maple. The school system says although school buses were not involved, the crash could delay buses for several schools in the area.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper, the crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. on Shortcut Rd near 4 Forks Rd. Officials say one vehicle was trying to cross the center of the road when it hit another vehicle head on.

Both drivers of the vehicles sustained injuries, but officials say it is unknown the severity of their injuries.

The school system also says that they were made aware that Nightingale will be landing at Moyock Middle School. They say this is not school related and that the field in front of the middle school is the helicopters landing zone.

The Nightingale landing could also impact traffic near MMS.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the crash.