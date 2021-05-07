Crash involving log truck, car in Perquimans County sends 2 to hospital

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Perquimans first responders say two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a log truck and four-door car near the intersection of Ocean Highway South and NC 37 Highway Thursday.

The Perquimans emergency communications center received a call about a crash around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection involving two vehicles.

First responders arrived and found a log truck and four-door car that had two occupants and extensive damage.

One occupant was able to be removed from the car without extrication, but the second person needed to be extricated.

One person was airlifted from the scene by East Care Air Ambulance to Vidant Medical Center, while the other was taken by ground ambulance to Vidant Chowan Hospital.

The northbound lane of Ocean Highway was closed for more than two hours and traffic was diverted around the crash.

The southbound lane was also closed temporarily so the air ambulance could land.

Agencies that responded included: Bethel Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department, Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Hertford Police Department, Perquimans County EMS, NC State Highway Patrol, East Care Air Ambulance, and Nightingale Air Ambulance which was canceled en route.

This crash is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

“I would like to thank everyone for their quick response and their hard work under difficult circumstances” said Chief Darren Saunders with Bethel Fire Department.