COVID-19 Vaccine: Albemarle Regional Health Services to host vaccine clinics

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has provided a list of clinics for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine event in the region.

There is currently a waitlist for residents in ARHS’s eight-county region who still need the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you or someone you know still need their COVID-19 vaccine, or if you’ve previously signed up and have not received it, fill out ARHS’ survey HERE.

Health officials say their first dose priority groups are:

Healthcare workers (Group 1)

Individuals 65 and older (Group 2)

Essential workers (Group 3)

They ask that only residents who live in the ARHS region AND meet the priority groups attend the first dose clinics. Anyone who do not meet the requirements will be turned away.

If you received your first dose at one of our clinics, regardless of residence status, you will be able to receive your second dose as long as you have your vaccine card with you. If you received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with another provider such as Walgreens or CVS, you will need to

return to that same facility for your second dose.

Second dose clinics are open to individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Friday, February 12.

Health officials ask that vaccine recipients not arrive early at sites. If you arrive prior to 8:30 am you may be asked to leave by law enforcement.

ARHS FIRST Dose Clinics Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Currituck: Wednesday, March 10, 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m. or until supplies are depleted

Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple, NC 27956

ARHS FIRST & SECOND Dose Clinics Wednesday, March 10, 2021

(9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. or until supplies are depleted)

Camden : Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Rd., Camden, NC 27921

: Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Rd., Camden, NC 27921 Hertford: Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Dr., Ahoskie, NC 27910

Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Dr., Ahoskie, NC 27910 Perquimans: Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby St., Hertford, NC 27944

ARHS FIRST and SECOND Dose Clinic Thursday, March 11, 2021

(9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. or until supplies are depleted)

Bertie : Bertie County High School, 715 US Hwy 13, North Windsor, NC 27983

: Bertie County High School, 715 US Hwy 13, North Windsor, NC 27983 Chowan : American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, NC 27932

: American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, NC 27932 Gates: Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Rd., Gates, 27937

Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Rd., Gates, 27937 Pasquotank: (9-11:30 a.m.) (1-4 p.m.)

Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Rd., Elizabeth City, NC 27909

ARHS FIRST and SECOND Dose Clinic Friday, March 12, 2021

(9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. or until supplies are depleted)