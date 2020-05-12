‘COVID-19 Response: Congressional Town Hall’ airs tonight on WAVY at 7 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tune in to WAVY TV 10 Tuesday night for a live North Carolina coronavirus town hall.

CBS17 in Raleigh is hosting the special programming, which will air tonight at 7 p.m. on all Nexstar stations serving parts of North Carolina, including WAVY.

Congressional leaders from across North Carolina will answer questions from citizens about the coronavirus response and reopening the state.

U.S. Reps. David Price (D-NC 4), G.K. Butterfield (D-NC 1), Greg Murphy (R-NC 3), Richard Hudson (R-NC 8), Alma Adams (D-NC 3), and Ted Budd (R-NC 13) are among those who will take part in “Coronavirus Response: Congressional Town Hall” and answer questions about the federal response to the pandemic.

These members of the U.S. House of Representatives will remotely join the broadcast, which will also be live streamed on WAVY.com.

“Nexstar is proud to harness the combined resources of our broadcast operations serving North Carolina’s local communities to bring together many of the state’s federal legislative leaders, connecting them live with more than ten million viewers across the state. We are grateful to those members of the U.S. House of Representatives for participating and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this important event,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Follow and contribute to the conversation on social media using #NCCOVID19

“COVID-19 Response: Congressional Town Hall” Television Broadcast and Livestream

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Hosts: WNCN-TV/CBS 17’s anchors Russ Bowen and Angela Taylor

