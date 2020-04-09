COVID-19 outbreak reported at Nags Heads nursing home; all staff and residents being tested

NAGS HEADS, N.C. (WAVY) — All residents and staff at the Peak Resources nursing home in Nags Head are being tested for COVID-19 after 3 people at the facility tested positive.

Dare County officials say the results came after all patients and staff in direct contact with the facility’s first COVID-19 patient were tested on Monday, April 6.

“I want to acknowledge the obvious concerns this will create for those residing and working at Peak Resources and for their families,” said Dr, Sheila Davies, Director of Dare County Health and Human Services in a press release. “It is a very difficult situation for all involved. As we receive the test results for all Peak Resources patients and staff, our public health staff will work closely with the facility to ensure that those individuals who are COVID-19 positive remain isolated from staff and patients who test negative. Additionally, our staff will continue to conduct contact tracing of direct contacts associated with individuals who test positive.”

Dare County says the total number of cases in the county is now at 13. Six have completely recovered, five are asymptomatic (meaning they have not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms), one remains hospitalized out of the county, and one has died.

There are now outbreaks (2 or more cases at one facility) at more than 20 nursing homes and residential care facilities in the state. There are also outbreaks at 4 state correctional facilities.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina health officials also announced updated guidance for state congregate living facilities, including the use of face masks while interacting with patients, the closing of communal areas and requiring all residents and staff to be screen daily for COVID-19 symptoms.