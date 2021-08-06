COVID-19 outbreak happens again at Elizabeth City long-term care facility

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Health officials are once more monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Elizabeth City.

Albemarle Regional Health Services wrote in a news release Friday that there were 17 residents and three staff members with lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.

There have not been any COVID-19-related deaths this week in the Albemarle Regional Health Services coverage area, officials said.

According to the Daily Advance, this is the third outbreak at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation since the beginning of the pandemic.

In May 2020, early in the pandemic in the U.S., WAVY News reported that there was a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

“We are continuing to see significant spread of the Delta variant in unvaccinated individuals across the region,” said R. Battle Betts, Jr., MPA, ARHS health director. “Ninety-five percent of new COVID cases in the Albemarle region from May 1 through August 3 are among the unvaccinated. The Delta variant is significantly more contagious than the original virus. While the original virus spread from one person to an average of two or three people, the Delta variant is spreading from one person to an average of six people. Therefore, unvaccinated people are at greater risk of catching and spreading COVID-19, and they pose a risk to children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated and those who are immunocompromised. Viruses such as COVID-19 are built to mutate. With each mutation, a new and stronger variant can emerge. The best way to prevent this is to vaccinate as many people as possible. Variants are less likely to emerge when a pandemic is brought under control.”