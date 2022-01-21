COVID-19 in NC Jan. 21: More than 35,000 new cases reported as hospitalizations set another record high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials reported one of the highest single-day counts of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, and the number of patients in hospitals set a record high for the fourth straight day.

The state Department of Health and Human Services added more than 35,000 new cases, said nearly 4,900 people were hospitalized, added 85 more deaths and reported more than a third of the latest batch of tests were positive.

As the omicron variant continues to spread across the globe, the 35,395 new cases in the state mark the third-highest one-day total on record and the most since Jan. 14, when there were nearly 36,000.

The three highest one-day case counts have all come in a nine-day span. Yet the state is averaging fewer new cases per day than it did earlier this week.

The seven-day average dropped for the third day in a row, but still remains high at just under 29,000. The count of patients in hospitals continued to climb to unprecedented levels, with the total Friday increasing by 126.

After briefly leveling off earlier in the week, the patient total rose for the fourth straight day by an average of 100 per day. NCDHHS also reported one of its higher daily death counts in months, with more than 70 coming in for the second consecutive day. That brought the total to 20,193.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

3,695 first doses

4,630 second doses

167 single-shot J&J doses

17,616 booster doses

26,108 total doses

LOCAL COUNTIES: