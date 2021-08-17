COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations reach highest level since January

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of patients in North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19 has reached its highest level since January.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday reported 2,828 hospitalized patients — an increase of 156 from a day earlier.

That total is the highest since Jan. 30, when there were 2,888 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, and it marks the eighth time in two weeks that it went up by 100 from one day to the next.

In the 17 months of the pandemic that preceded it, the daily increase was that high only 10 other times.

DHHS also reported 3,575 new cases — the fourth consecutive day the new case count was smaller than the preceding day. But the seven-day average remained above 5,000 for the fifth day in a row.

And 13.5 percent of tests performed Sunday were found to be positive — the highest that measure has been in a week. It has been at least 10 percent — twice as high as the DHHS target of 5 percent — every day in August.

Fifteen deaths were reported by the state, bringing the total to 13,895.