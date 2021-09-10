COVID-19 in NC: Another 71 deaths, 6,000 new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A day after the state hit a milestone number of COVID-19 deaths, public health officials say another 71 people have died of the disease.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also Friday added nearly 6,000 new cases, said the count of patients in hospitals dipped back below 3,800 and recorded one-point increases in a pair of key vaccination percentages.

Nearly two months into a surge in cases driven by the delta variant, the state added 367 deaths to the total in four reporting days this week.

That includes 123 over the Labor Day weekend and 110 on Thursday, which marked the highest one-day total since February and pushed the state past 15,000 dead during the pandemic.

Deaths do not always take place on the day they are reported, and it often takes days or weeks for a COVID-19 death to be recorded by DHHS.

The agency does not specify which day the death is registered if they are reported during a weekend, instead combining those into the Monday update.

DHHS also reported 5,877 new cases, the ninth time in 11 days with at least 5,000 of them. The 3,756 patients in hospitals represented a drop of 59 from the total Thursday, but for the past 10 days it has ranged between 3,750 and 3,820.

But two of those vaccination rates ticked up: 56 percent of the total population of 10.4 million has gotten at least one dose, and 60 percent of everyone eligible to receive the vaccine — those 12 and older — are fully vaccinated.

DOSE COUNT

16,358 first doses

2,159 single-shot J&J doses

35,771 total doses

Here’s local details on new deaths reported in parts of eastern North Carolina: