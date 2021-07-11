Counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina

North Carolina

by: Stacker.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Amber Joseph, WNCT photo)

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

1 / 30gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Columbus County

– Average commute time: 27 minutes
— #868 longest among all counties nationwide
— 8.9% longer than the state average
— 2.2% shorter than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 23.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.7%), carpooled (10%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.3%)

2 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Greene County

– Average commute time: 27 minutes
— #868 longest among all counties nationwide
— 8.9% longer than the state average
— 2.2% shorter than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 63.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (14.1%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.6%)

3 / 30Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Polk County

– Average commute time: 27.1 minutes
— #846 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.3% longer than the state average
— 1.8% shorter than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 23.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.7%)

4 / 30digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#27. Graham County

– Average commute time: 28 minutes
— #699 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.9% longer than the state average
— 1.4% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 30%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (12.1%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.9%)

5 / 30Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bertie County

– Average commute time: 28 minutes
— #699 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.9% longer than the state average
— 1.4% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (12.1%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (3.5%)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in North Carolina

6 / 30Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pamlico County

– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes
— #685 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.3% longer than the state average
— 1.8% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 46.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (10%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.7%)

7 / 30PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Cabarrus County

– Average commute time: 28.2 minutes
— #675 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.7% longer than the state average
— 2.2% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.9%)

8 / 30Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Warren County

– Average commute time: 28.3 minutes
— #663 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.1% longer than the state average
— 2.5% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 50.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (13.8%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.6%)https://c4dc35c0887f1ace2ce3475ca70586ae.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

9 / 30Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Yancey County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes
— #642 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.5% longer than the state average
— 2.9% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.1%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.5%)

10 / 30CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hoke County

– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes
— #615 longest among all counties nationwide
— 15.3% longer than the state average
— 3.6% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 66.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.9%)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to North Carolina

11 / 30Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#20. Madison County

– Average commute time: 28.7 minutes
— #606 longest among all counties nationwide
— 15.7% longer than the state average
— 4.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 53.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (9.5%)

12 / 30EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Granville County

– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes
— #577 longest among all counties nationwide
— 16.5% longer than the state average
— 4.7% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84%), carpooled (9%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.8%)https://c4dc35c0887f1ace2ce3475ca70586ae.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

13 / 30Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Stokes County

– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes
— #522 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.1% longer than the state average
— 6.2% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 66.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.5%), carpooled (7.3%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.5%)

14 / 30Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jones County

– Average commute time: 29.4 minutes
— #507 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.5% longer than the state average
— 6.5% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 74.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.4%)

15 / 30Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Chowan County

– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes
— #492 longest among all counties nationwide
— 19.0% longer than the state average
— 6.9% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (3.9%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.9%)

You may also like: States sending the most people to North Carolina

16 / 30Canva

#15. Pasquotank County

– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes
— #492 longest among all counties nationwide
— 19.0% longer than the state average
— 6.9% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 15.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

17 / 30Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Union County

– Average commute time: 29.8 minutes
— #464 longest among all counties nationwide
— 20.2% longer than the state average
— 8.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.5%)

18 / 30KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#13. Chatham County

– Average commute time: 29.8 minutes
— #464 longest among all counties nationwide
— 20.2% longer than the state average
— 8.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 59.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (8.1%)

19 / 30Washuotaku // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lincoln County

– Average commute time: 30.3 minutes
— #418 longest among all counties nationwide
— 22.2% longer than the state average
— 9.8% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.7%), carpooled (7.5%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.4%)

20 / 30Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Person County

– Average commute time: 30.4 minutes
— #406 longest among all counties nationwide
— 22.6% longer than the state average
— 10.1% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 45.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.7%)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in North Carolina

21 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Harnett County

– Average commute time: 30.4 minutes
— #406 longest among all counties nationwide
— 22.6% longer than the state average
— 10.1% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 62.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.5%), carpooled (8%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.3%)

22 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Pender County

– Average commute time: 30.4 minutes
— #406 longest among all counties nationwide
— 22.6% longer than the state average
— 10.1% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 58.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.2%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7%)

23 / 30Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Johnston County

– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes
— #351 longest among all counties nationwide
— 24.6% longer than the state average
— 12.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.9%)

24 / 30HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Tyrrell County

– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes
— #351 longest among all counties nationwide
— 24.6% longer than the state average
— 12.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (16.2%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (1.9%)

25 / 30NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Caswell County

– Average commute time: 31.6 minutes
— #290 longest among all counties nationwide
— 27.4% longer than the state average
— 14.5% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.9%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.8%)

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

26 / 30Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin County

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes
— #180 longest among all counties nationwide
— 34.3% longer than the state average
— 20.7% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 66%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.7%)

27 / 30Thomas T. Waterman, Photographer // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Camden County

– Average commute time: 34.1 minutes
— #136 longest among all counties nationwide
— 37.5% longer than the state average
— 23.6% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 50.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.4%)

28 / 30Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Perquimans County

– Average commute time: 34.8 minutes
— #111 longest among all counties nationwide
— 40.3% longer than the state average
— 26.1% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.6%), carpooled (10.4%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.3%)

29 / 30aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#2. Currituck County

– Average commute time: 36.2 minutes
— #72 longest among all counties nationwide
— 46.0% longer than the state average
— 31.2% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 20.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.3%)

30 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Gates County

– Average commute time: 36.6 minutes
— #62 longest among all counties nationwide
— 47.6% longer than the state average
— 32.6% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 17%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.8%)

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in North Carolina

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10