Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

1 / 30gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Columbus County

– Average commute time: 27 minutes

— #868 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.9% longer than the state average

— 2.2% shorter than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 23.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.7%), carpooled (10%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.3%)

2 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Greene County

– Average commute time: 27 minutes

— #868 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.9% longer than the state average

— 2.2% shorter than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 63.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (14.1%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.6%)

3 / 30Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Polk County

– Average commute time: 27.1 minutes

— #846 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.3% longer than the state average

— 1.8% shorter than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 23.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.7%)

4 / 30digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#27. Graham County

– Average commute time: 28 minutes

— #699 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.9% longer than the state average

— 1.4% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (12.1%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.9%)

5 / 30Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bertie County

– Average commute time: 28 minutes

— #699 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.9% longer than the state average

— 1.4% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (12.1%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (3.5%)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in North Carolina

6 / 30Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pamlico County

– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes

— #685 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.3% longer than the state average

— 1.8% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (10%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.7%)

7 / 30PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Cabarrus County

– Average commute time: 28.2 minutes

— #675 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.7% longer than the state average

— 2.2% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.7%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.9%)

8 / 30Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Warren County

– Average commute time: 28.3 minutes

— #663 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.1% longer than the state average

— 2.5% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 50.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (13.8%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.6%)https://c4dc35c0887f1ace2ce3475ca70586ae.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

9 / 30Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Yancey County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

— #642 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.5% longer than the state average

— 2.9% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.1%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.5%)

10 / 30CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hoke County

– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes

— #615 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.3% longer than the state average

— 3.6% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 66.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.9%)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to North Carolina

11 / 30Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#20. Madison County

– Average commute time: 28.7 minutes

— #606 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.7% longer than the state average

— 4.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 53.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (9.5%)

12 / 30EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Granville County

– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes

— #577 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.5% longer than the state average

— 4.7% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84%), carpooled (9%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.8%)https://c4dc35c0887f1ace2ce3475ca70586ae.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

13 / 30Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Stokes County

– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes

— #522 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.1% longer than the state average

— 6.2% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 66.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.5%), carpooled (7.3%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.5%)

14 / 30Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jones County

– Average commute time: 29.4 minutes

— #507 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.5% longer than the state average

— 6.5% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 74.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.4%)

15 / 30Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Chowan County

– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes

— #492 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.0% longer than the state average

— 6.9% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (3.9%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.9%)

You may also like: States sending the most people to North Carolina

16 / 30Canva

#15. Pasquotank County

– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes

— #492 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.0% longer than the state average

— 6.9% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

17 / 30Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Union County

– Average commute time: 29.8 minutes

— #464 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.2% longer than the state average

— 8.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.5%)

18 / 30KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#13. Chatham County

– Average commute time: 29.8 minutes

— #464 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.2% longer than the state average

— 8.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 59.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (8.1%)

19 / 30Washuotaku // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lincoln County

– Average commute time: 30.3 minutes

— #418 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.2% longer than the state average

— 9.8% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.7%), carpooled (7.5%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.4%)

20 / 30Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Person County

– Average commute time: 30.4 minutes

— #406 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.6% longer than the state average

— 10.1% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 45.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.7%)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in North Carolina

21 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Harnett County

– Average commute time: 30.4 minutes

— #406 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.6% longer than the state average

— 10.1% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 62.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.5%), carpooled (8%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.3%)

22 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Pender County

– Average commute time: 30.4 minutes

— #406 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.6% longer than the state average

— 10.1% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 58.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.2%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7%)

23 / 30Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Johnston County

– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes

— #351 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.6% longer than the state average

— 12.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.9%)

24 / 30HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Tyrrell County

– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes

— #351 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.6% longer than the state average

— 12.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80%), carpooled (16.2%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (1.9%)

25 / 30NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Caswell County

– Average commute time: 31.6 minutes

— #290 longest among all counties nationwide

— 27.4% longer than the state average

— 14.5% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.9%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.8%)

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

26 / 30Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin County

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes

— #180 longest among all counties nationwide

— 34.3% longer than the state average

— 20.7% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 66%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.7%)

27 / 30Thomas T. Waterman, Photographer // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Camden County

– Average commute time: 34.1 minutes

— #136 longest among all counties nationwide

— 37.5% longer than the state average

— 23.6% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 50.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.4%)

28 / 30Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Perquimans County

– Average commute time: 34.8 minutes

— #111 longest among all counties nationwide

— 40.3% longer than the state average

— 26.1% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.6%), carpooled (10.4%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (5.3%)

29 / 30aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#2. Currituck County

– Average commute time: 36.2 minutes

— #72 longest among all counties nationwide

— 46.0% longer than the state average

— 31.2% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.3%)

30 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Gates County

– Average commute time: 36.6 minutes

— #62 longest among all counties nationwide

— 47.6% longer than the state average

— 32.6% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 17%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (0.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.8%)

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in North Carolina