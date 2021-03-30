Corolla Wild Horse Fund welcomes new foal

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has welcomed a new foal Monday morning.

Billie, the new foal was born early Monday morning to father Dean and mom Imp. Billie was the name chosen since officials say they are giving “B names” this year per tradition.

Officials warn residents that it is extremely important that the family is not stressed or harrassed in any way.

“If Billie is disrupted while nursing, a precarious situation could become catastrophic in a heartbeat,” said the Corolla Wild Horse in a post on social media.

“The next two weeks are going to be very busy and crowded due to Spring Break and we are quite concerned for the safety of this foal. If you love the horses, the best thing you can do for Billie is pretend like she isn’t there.”

Billie is actually the second foal born at the Fund this year, however, officials say the first one has not yet ventured out of the marsh.