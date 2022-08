COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) – The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced it has welcomed a new foal to the beach.

According to a Facebook post, the newest foal, Ceres, is a filly and is about two days old.

Photo Courtesy: Corolla Wild Horse Fund

Photo Courtesy: Corolla Wild Horse Fund

Photo Courtesy: Corolla Wild Horse Fund

Officials remind residents and visitors that it is important to give foals space, especially in the heat, so as to not disrupt bonding time as well as prevent physical injuries.

Ceres is the seventh foal born in 2022 with six surviving.