COROLLA, N.C., (WAVY) – The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is addressing the increase in garbage and how it can be a problem for the wild horses in the area.

According to a Facebook post, the nonprofit has seen a spike in visitation over the last few years which has increased the amount of trash being accumulated around the county.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund staff has seen trash cans overflowing, cans with missing lids, and trash that is outside of the can, which can be an imminent threat to wild horses.

The organization is working with rental companies and homeowners to minimize the trash problem, as well as working with Currituck County to revise the ordinance to require more cans per house along with other updates.

The increase of trash in Corolla can cause an imminent threat to wild horses. (Photo Credit: Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

In the meantime, the organization is asking residents and visitors to make sure houses have enough trash cans with securely fitting lids. Those who have a “can corral” on their property should make sure it is well built and should also consider adding a top so horses and other wildlife can’t get to the trash cans.

There is also a flyer on the organization Community Wild Horse Toolkit that residents can post in their houses to remind guests to be diligent with their trash.

If you see a horse getting into trash or notice overflowing cans, call 252-453-8002 during business hours or 252-453-3633 after hours.