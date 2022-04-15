COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — A Corolla foal who had just been born on March 25 died suddenly on Thursday afternoon.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced that Charlie was with his parents and showed no signs of illness, struggle or distress at the time.

Security camera footage showed he was by the fire station in Carova around 4 p.m. and was walking next to his mother. At 4:19 p.m. he laid down and by 4:30 p.m. he was dead, the fund said.

They will will take Charlie’s body to the state lab in Raleigh for a necropsy and post updates when they learn more.

“We are so deeply grateful to everyone who helped us this afternoon. Thank you for being there for us, and for Charlie,’ the fund wrote on Facebook.

The fund says Charlie’s parents and brother are fine, but were very distressed by his sudden death.