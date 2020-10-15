Cooper to speak at 3 after North Carolina reports single-day record for new coronavirus cases with 2,532

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A record-high single day number of new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday in North Carolina with 2,532, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

The previous record high was reported on July 18 with 2,486 cases.

This is just the fifth time the state has reported 2,400 or more cases in a single day, according to NCDHHS data. Cases are up nearly 500 per day on average compared to two weeks ago.

North Carolina is one of many states seeing a surge in new cases. The nation’s seen its daily average go up about 15,000 cases per day in the last month, up to more than 53,000 cases per day, according to the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker.

The state is now reporting a cumulative total of 238,939 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The percent of positive tests statewide is slightly down for the second day in a row, but still at 6.5 percent on Thursday, according to data. The percent positivity was 6.7% on Wednesday.

NCDHHS reports 18 deaths attributed to the virus on Thursday, pushing the total number of deaths to 3,874 in the state.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are down slightly but remain high with 1,140 people, which is 12 fewer than Wednesday.

Thursday marks the ninth day in a row that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are above 1,000.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 158 cases — 3 deaths

Dare: 314 cases – 3 deaths (+2 cases)

Currituck: 213 cases – 4 deaths (+4 cases)

Pasquotank: 801 cases — 33 deaths (+4 cases)

Perquimans: 218 cases — 3 deaths (+5 cases)

Bertie: 666 cases – 13 deaths (+3 cases)

Hertford: 836 cases – 34 deaths (+3 cases)

Chowan: 477 cases – 5 deaths (+5 cases)

Camden: 130 cases – 3 deaths (+1 case)

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to address the rise in coronavirus cases when he holds a briefing Thursday at 3 p.m. WAVY will cover the briefing live online.

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.