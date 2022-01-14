Cooper signs state of emergency for NC, urges preparation ahead of this weekend’s winter storm

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Governor Cooper has signed a state of emergency in advance of this weekend’s winter storm and is urging everyone across North Carolina to prepare now.

“This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet, and freezing rain in different parts of the state, with likely power outages and travel disruptions,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolinians should pay close attention to their local weather forecast over the next few days.” It’s expected to mostly affect the middle and western portions of the state, with rain on the eastern side.

The governor signed a state of emergency Thursday evening to activate state resources to respond to the storm and to allow for the possibility of federal reimbursement if the event qualifies.

NCDOT crews and contractor resources will work to clear roads as fast as possible, but response times this weekend are expected to be slower than previous storms due to labor shortages impacting crews spread around the state, Gov. Cooper said.

Department of Transportation workers started brining roads Thursday in preparation for the storm and expect to complete that work on Friday. Transportation officials recommend staying off the roads once travel conditions deteriorate.

If you must travel during bad weather, NC State Highway Patrol officials remind drivers to reduce speed, leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles and clear all ice or snow from your vehicle before traveling. If you become stranded, pull off the highway, remain in your vehicle, and call for help. Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you can take shelter, they said.

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips: