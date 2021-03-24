Cooper seeks big debt package, pay hikes, Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is proposing a spending and borrowing spree that he says is critical to fulfilling education, health care and infrastructure demands evident before the pandemic but exacerbated since.

Cooper pitched his two-year state budget plan on Wednesday.

He said the spending proposal is affordable and ensures North Carolina continues a vigorous recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

It includes large pay raises and bonuses for educators and a $4.7 billion bond package.

It’s the job of lawmakers to draw a budget bill that they hope he will sign. Republican legislators and Cooper failed to enact a conventional budget two years ago.

