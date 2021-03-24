Cooper seeks big debt package, pay hikes, Medicaid expansion

North Carolina

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

March 24, 2021. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced his budget plan. (Photo courtesy: NC Governor’s Office)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is proposing a spending and borrowing spree that he says is critical to fulfilling education, health care and infrastructure demands evident before the pandemic but exacerbated since.

Cooper pitched his two-year state budget plan on Wednesday.

He said the spending proposal is affordable and ensures North Carolina continues a vigorous recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

It includes large pay raises and bonuses for educators and a $4.7 billion bond package.

It’s the job of lawmakers to draw a budget bill that they hope he will sign. Republican legislators and Cooper failed to enact a conventional budget two years ago.

Click here to see Gov. Cooper’s complete budget plan recommendations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10