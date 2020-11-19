Cooper, NCDHHS respond to record high daily COVID-19 numbers of over 4K newly reported cases

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported record-breaking numbers on Thursday with over 4,000 new coronavirus cases reported — the state’s highest one-day number since the start of the pandemic.

The record-high day follows several days of increasing trends in new cases, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospitalizations.

The last record high was reported just five days ago on Nov. 14 with 3,885 cases. The 4,296 newly reported cases Thursday puts the state total at 325,158 since the start of the pandemic.

NCDHHS cases reported since March 2020

The news comes exactly one week after a record of hospitalizations was also set with over 1,700 patients hospitalized. On Thursday, the hospitalizations increased by one patient to 1,538 Thursday – also a daily record.

Current hospitalizations reported

The percent positive of tests has been steadily increasing since Nov. 13 when it was 7.9%. By Sunday, the percent jumped to 8.7% and by Monday, Nov. 16, it reached a high of 9.3% where it nearly hit again on Wednesday at 9.2%.

Percent positive of tests

NCDDHS released a statement that says a report released Thursday on the number of people visiting the emergency department with “COVID-like illness” also showed an increase.

Governor Roy Cooper Tweeted a message responding to the numbers saying the state needs to “double down” efforts to stop the spread of the virus. Cooper says that “It’s more important than ever to wear our masks, stay socially distant and have smaller and safer plans for the holidays.”

Today, NC's daily case count jumped to the highest number we’ve seen yet — 4,296. We have to double down on our efforts to slow the spread of this virus. It’s more important than ever to wear our masks, stay socially distant and have smaller and safer plans for the holidays. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) November 19, 2020

In the statement released, NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. said the following regarding the spike:

“I am very concerned. We are seeing warning signs in our trends that we need to heed to keep our family and friends from getting sick and ensuring our hospitals are able to care for those that have serious illness.

“We can do that if each North Carolinian wears a face mask over their mouth and nose anytime they are with people they do not live with; waits six feet apart and avoids crowds; and washes their hands often. We have reasons for hope. With promising news on vaccines, this pandemic will end. Until then, North Carolinians need to do what we’ve done throughout this pandemic — take care of one another.”

Residents are reminded that COVID-19 is highly contagious, and more than half of North Carolinians are at high risk for serious illness, according to the statement.

Studies are also finding that some people, including those who had mild illness, experience symptoms for weeks or months following infection.

The CDC and state health officials are advising people to avoid travel over Thanksgiving and only gather with people in your household.

