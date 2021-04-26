Cooper, in state address, highlights North Carolina’s resilience through pandemic, encourages leaders to work together

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper delivered his State of the State address on Monday night and highlighted North Carolina’s resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic while also encouraging state leaders on both sides to continue to work together.

Cooper says leaders need to work together to rebuild the state even stronger by expanding Medicaid, raising teacher pay, investing in workforce training and solidifying the state’s infrastructure.

“I believe that North Carolina is Strong, Resilient and Ready to face the challenges of the future,” said Cooper. “I believe that we will rebuild from this pandemic to be even stronger than before. And I believe that we can roar into the future together, creating a shared recovery that ensures our best days lie ahead.”

North Carolina is one of few states that has not expanded Medicaid. Now, with even more federal dollars available, the governor urged both parties to work together and get this done.

According to Cooper’s office, Medicaid expansion would provide billions of federal dollars to cover over 500,000 North Carolinians, help rural hospitals, provide mental health services and keep working people healthy.

Cooper also pushed for more workforce training to ensure students and adult workers can find fulfilling, good-paying jobs, as more companies from all over continue to bring new jobs to the state.

The governor called on legislators to invest in K-12 and higher education, teacher pay, infrastructure, high-speed internet, clean energy economic development for a stronger and more prosperous future.

“In a year of hardship and loss, we owe it to ourselves and each other – and, as leaders, we owe it to the people who elected us – to build a state that is truly more educated, equitable, healthier and prosperous,” said Governor Cooper.