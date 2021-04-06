Cooper holding coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is holding a coronavirus press conference Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 as the state gets ready to open COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Wednesday, April 7.

Cooper is encouraging North Carolinians to get vaccinated and reach out to family members and friends to do so.

“Each of us is going to have to talk with our friends and family who are hesitating about getting vaccinated and convince them to do it.”

WAVY will livestream Cooper’s briefing at 1:30 p.m.