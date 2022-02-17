Cooper holding briefing Thursday to talk mask guidance for schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is holding a press conference on Thursday to discuss mask guidance for schools.

It’s expected to start around 3 p.m.

This comes as several school districts have changed their masking policies as coronavirus cases drop in the state and across the country.

Last week, NCDHHS updated its COVID-19 school safety guidelines without changes to masking recommendations.

On Wednesday, Virginia’s General Assembly opted to masking in all schools optional starting no later than March 1.