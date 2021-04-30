Cooper family adopts special needs dog, Violet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and his family have a new member of the family.

Violet, a special needs dog, was adopted by the Cooper family a month ago from the Wake County SPCA.

The First Pets of North Carolina account on Facebook says Violet was having trouble getting adopted because she was having seizures and problems with her back legs, but the Coopers stepped in and adopted her.

After visiting two neurologists, the Coopers still don’t have an answer for Violet’s troubles, but they’ve fallen in love.

Violet loves to frolic in the gardens at the executive mansion, play in the sprinklers and nap anywhere.

The addition comes about six months after the death the Coopers’ longtime pet, Ben, who was also a rescue dog. He battled an auto-immune disease for several years.