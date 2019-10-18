Cooper declaration to aid NC residents hurt most by Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a state declaration making additional assistance available to counties affected by Hurricane Dorian.

On Thursday, October 17, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a state declaration allowing residents affected by Hurricane Dorian to apply for low interest SBA disaster loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) followed suit and granted a disaster declaration for Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover along with contiguous counties of Beaufort, Brunswick, Craven, Currituck, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Tyrrell and Washington.

“Today’s state disaster declaration will help North Carolinians recovering from Hurricane Dorian get vital assistance necessary to recover,” said the Governor.

With the signing of the state disaster declaration, state-funded grants become available to residents who do not meet the qualification for an SBA loan.

The signing of the state disaster declaration comes a little over a week after FEMA denied North Carolina individual assistance following Hurricane Dorian.

Recovery Centers will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18 through October 31 for affected residents to apply for assistance. Weekday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Recovery Centers will be closed on Sundays.

RECOVERY CENTERS

HYDE – OCRACOKE

Variety Store Parking Lot

950 Irvin Garrish Highway

Ocracoke, NC 27960

CARTERET

Board of Elections Office

1702 Live Oak Street

Beaufort, NC 28516

DARE

Old PNC Bank

47013 Buxton Back Road

Buxton, NC 27920

NEW HANOVER

New Hanover Co. Public Library NE Branch

1241 Military Cutoff Road

Wilmington, NC 28405

Residents can also apply online with an Electronic Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov

The SBA can be reached at 1-800-659-295 or 1-800-855-8339 for the deaf and hard-of -hearing, as well as email through disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Loan applications are available at disasterloan.sba.gov and should be brought to the recovery centers.

For residents with any questions regarding state-funded individual assistance, officials can be reached at 919-825-2378.