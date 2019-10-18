Cooper declaration to aid NC residents hurt most by Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a state declaration making additional assistance available to counties affected by Hurricane Dorian.
On Thursday, October 17, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a state declaration allowing residents affected by Hurricane Dorian to apply for low interest SBA disaster loans.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) followed suit and granted a disaster declaration for Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover along with contiguous counties of Beaufort, Brunswick, Craven, Currituck, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Tyrrell and Washington.
“Today’s state disaster declaration will help North Carolinians recovering from Hurricane Dorian get vital assistance necessary to recover,” said the Governor.
With the signing of the state disaster declaration, state-funded grants become available to residents who do not meet the qualification for an SBA loan.
The signing of the state disaster declaration comes a little over a week after FEMA denied North Carolina individual assistance following Hurricane Dorian.
Recovery Centers will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18 through October 31 for affected residents to apply for assistance. Weekday hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Recovery Centers will be closed on Sundays.
RECOVERY CENTERS
HYDE – OCRACOKE
Variety Store Parking Lot
950 Irvin Garrish Highway
Ocracoke, NC 27960
CARTERET
Board of Elections Office
1702 Live Oak Street
Beaufort, NC 28516
DARE
Old PNC Bank
47013 Buxton Back Road
Buxton, NC 27920
NEW HANOVER
New Hanover Co. Public Library NE Branch
1241 Military Cutoff Road
Wilmington, NC 28405
Residents can also apply online with an Electronic Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov
The SBA can be reached at 1-800-659-295 or 1-800-855-8339 for the deaf and hard-of -hearing, as well as email through disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Loan applications are available at disasterloan.sba.gov and should be brought to the recovery centers.
For residents with any questions regarding state-funded individual assistance, officials can be reached at 919-825-2378.