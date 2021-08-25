‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’ contest to celebrate local manufacturers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Chamber is hosting a contest for the “Coolest Thing Made in NC.”

The contest is a celebration of North Carolina’s manufacturing community, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.

NC Chamber says a strong manufacturing industry is “the backbone” of the state’s economy and critical to North Carolina’s competitiveness.

Local manufacturing accounts for nearly 21% of the state’s total output and employs 10.8% of the North Carolinians.

After a public nomination and voting process, the NC Chamber will announce which product manufactured in the Old North State is truly the “coolest thing made in NC.”

To vote for, or nominate, a North Carolina product as the “Coolest Thing Made in NC,” CLICK HERE.

Semifinalists will be announced on September 2, and the top 5 will be announced on September 17.