Controversial professor in North Carolina found dead

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/NBC News) Mike Adams, a controversial professor who was set to retire from the University of North Carolina Wilmington in a little more than a week, was found dead inside his home Thursday.

In June, UNCW announced it reached a deal with Adams to retire on August 1st.

According to a statement posted on the university’s Facebook page, the decision came after Adams, in light of public attention generated by comments he made on his social media accounts, had a meeting with Chancellor Jose Sartarelli.

Sartarelli said after an extensive negotiation process, the two parties agreed to a total settlement of $504,702.76 for lost salary and lost retirement benefits.

Prior to the agreement, petitions calling for his removal garnered thousands of signatures.

Adams, a sociology and criminology professor, made national headlines before for his polarizing statements involving race, gender, and sexual orientation.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2ZXiqI3