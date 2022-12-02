ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams will be the 175th commencement speaker at the Elizabeth City State University commencement on Dec. 9, 2022.

Adams was elected to her fourth full term representing the 12th Congressional District of North Carolina on Nov. 3, 2020. After she won a special election in 2014, Adams became the 100th woman elected to the 113th congress. She serves on the financial services, education and labor, and agriculture committees in Congress.

The university will be presenting 200 bachelor’s and master’s degrees to fall 2022 graduates. Four students will also be commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the United States Army.

Abdul Sm Rasheed will also be named an honorary doctor of public service during the ceremony. He founded and worked as the former CEO of the North Carolina Community Development initiative, which created housing, jobs, and services for those in low-income areas.

The commencement ceremony will take place on Dec. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. Tickets are required for admission.