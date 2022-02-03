Conditions continue to be unsafe near Weaver Fertilizer fire even as rain helps suppress flames

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials held another media briefing as they entered the 60th continuous hour of the Weaver Fertilizer Fire.

According to officials, a passerby was the first person to call in the fire. Then a flood of dozens of calls followed that minutes later.

The evacuation recommendation remained in place as of Thursday morning. Even with the overnight rain, they still call it an active fire with the potential to explode.

Wake Forest University has canceled classes for the remainder of the week. People are still strongly discouraged from staying in the area within a one-mile radius of the plant.

Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs said that the rain expected Thursday and Friday will help fight the fire.

Smoke is still an issue across a large swath of Winston-Salem. The rain is helping suppress the fire, but it also pushes the smoke lower to the ground, which can have a great negative impact on people’s health, and it grounds the drones that crews had been using for surveillance.

Crews expect to get closer to the site and evaluate the scene when the sun rises on Thursday, and expect there to be an update on the evacuation state and risk level sometime after that.