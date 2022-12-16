CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A local Triad business appears to have been the victim of an impersonation scam, according to the Better Business Bureau.

In November, the BBB began to investigate the business practices of William’s Trailer Source. The business has since changed its name to Sam’s Trailer Sales.

Customer concerns and questions about the business are what prompted the investigation.

The BBB says that one caller looked up the business’ address and discovered that it belonged to a different trailer company.

That company was Golden Dreams Trailer Sales which is located at 10964 North NC Hwy 150 in Clemmons.

The BBB spoke with the owner of Golden Dreams Trailer Sales, Karen Spangler, and confirmed that the address did in fact belong to and was occupied by her business.

Spangler also told the BBB that William’s Trailer Source was posting pictures of Golden Dreams’ trailers as ones for sale on its Facebook page.

Spangler says she first learned of the potential impersonation scam when a Forsyth County deputy visited her property to investigate a case of a customer losing the $1,5000 he had put down for a trailer.

Spangler has since spoken with several callers about the imposter. One caller reports that they lost a $2,000 deposit.

The BBB sent an email to William’s Trailer Source with the following questions:

Business start date

Physical location and mailing address (if different)

Preferred method of contact (mail, fax or email)

A brief description of the products or services your company offers

Information on how and where your company advertises

Copies of marketing materials provided to your customers

Any additional information that would enable BBB to better understand your business

What is your connection to Golden Dreams Trailer Sales?

Explain how your pictures of trailers for sale are identical to ones posted on the Golden Dreams Trailer Sales Facebook page

How do customers that have paid you get a refund?

The BBB says that someone with William’s Trailer Source opened the email, but they did not respond.

Two phone numbers provided by a customer were also used in an attempt to contact William’s Trailer Source. However, both of the numbers were no longer in service when the BBB attempted to call.

The BBB says that it cannot confirm the legitimacy of Williams Trailer Source/Sam’s Trailer Sales.

The following steps are recommended to avoid and respond to anyone who may be impersonating your business: