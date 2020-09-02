Community raises money for men killed in Moyock hit-and-run

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A memorial now stands on the side of Caratoke Highway in Moyock, North Carolina.

This is the area where investigators say two men were hit and killed by cars over the weekend.

Deputies say there were two vehicles involved in the incident. One driver left the scene, while the other stayed. Investigators say a Virginia driver later turned themselves in.

10 On Your Side learned the two men worked at El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant, which is right off Caratoke Highway. Investigators say Baltazar Brito-Brito was on a bicycle when he was hit and killed.

Employees at the Mexican restaurant say the other man, who was a pedestrian and whose name law enforcement hasn’t released yet, ran to help. He was then he was hit and killed as well.

Moyock resident Morgan Covington ate at El Potrillo often and wanted to help, so she set up a GoFundMe.

“I’ll just set it up and see what happens, maybe a couple of people will help out. But it kind of just blew up and I think it’s because in Moyock we are a really tight-knit community and I think the majority of us go there,” said Covington.

She says she hopes the money raised will help relieve the financial burden for the men’s families.

“I know all of Moyock really love them and love going there, and I think everyone wanted to make sure their family and friends are taken care of,” she said.

If you would like to donate, there is a dropbox inside of the restaurant. You can also donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/el-portillo-help

10 On Your Side did reach out to investigators to learn if any charges are pending.

We’re working on getting this information and will update you when we learn more.

