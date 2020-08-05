Community pushes for answers after the death of 9-year-old Makiia Slade

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Sharea Simons says she wants to community to remember her dance student, Makiia Slade.

“I could always count on Makiia to definitely say something funny, do something funny,” said Simons.

Last month, 10 On Your Side covered the investigation into Makiia Slade’s death.

Makiia and her mother were shot when they were driving in the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 near the intersection with West Queen Street in Chowan County. Makiia’s mother survived.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s office says they remain dedicated to finding justice for Makiia.

Simons says she doesn’t want the investigation to come to a standstill.

“What I will say is, the community is sadly hurt by this incident. If someone would just say something, give the family some kind of peace,” said Simons.

Simons says Makiia came to dance with her in 2018 and formed a bond with the other dancers. She says it was hard to tell Makiia’s fellow dancers and friends about what happened.

“A lot of the students, even the ones that didn’t dance with her, are deeply hurt,” she said.

Simons says she will continue to keep posting about the case on Facebook and will keep her memory alive.

“When it comes to a child, there’s no such thing as snitching. An innocent child was murdered for no reason and the snitching rule doesn’t apply. We as a community need to get over that,” she said.

She says it’s time someone comes forward.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Wednesday in response to a 10 On Your Side inquiry.

“The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation continue to focus on this homicide investigation. While we are deeply saddened by the senseless violence that caused the death of Makiia Slade, we remain optimistically dedicated to finding justice for Makiia and her family. We strongly encourage anyone with information about this case to call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or our anonymous tip line at 252-482-5100.”

