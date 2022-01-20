Commission meeting to discuss proposed changes to NC hunting, fishing regulations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 has canceled the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s three in-person meetings for January, but Thursday night’s virtual hearing will still give hunters and fishermen a chance to learn about new regulation proposals.

The commission will meet tonight to review changes they’re proposing for the 2022-2023 season. The changes could impact inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game lands and other regulated activities.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. and those interested can watch the meeting via Zoom.

The NCWRC is accepting public comments on the proposals through Jan. 31 and can be submitted during the public comment portion of tonight’s hearing, via the commission’s online comment portal, via email to regulations@ncwildlife.org (name, phone number and mailing address must be included in the email), or by sending a letter to Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.

For more information and to register for the hearing, visit NCWRC’s website or join by phone toll-free (888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247) using Webinar ID: 160 983 2165.

A pre-recorded presentation of the proposed regulation changes is available on the agency`s YouTube Channel.

Registration is required to attend the Zoom meeting.