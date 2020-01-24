Cold-stunned endangered sea turtles found off Cape Hatteras National Seashore

(Photo courtesy: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

CAPE HATTERAS NATIONAL SEASHORE, N.C. (WAVY) — Twelve cold-stunned endangered sea turtles were found Wednesday at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

About six more were found outside the seashore property.

The turtles are green and Kemp’s ridley turtles.

N.E.S.T. (Network for Endangered Sea Turtles)Hatteras Island Wildlife RehabilitationNC Aquarium on Roanoke Island (Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation – STAR Center), and NC Wildlife Resources Commission have assisted with finding and helping more than 100 cold-stunned sea turtles over the last few days.

Additional searches were performed Thursday morning.

(Photo courtesy: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

