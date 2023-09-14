PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A suspect vehicle ran into a coffee shop during a pursuit with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Deputies initiated the chase after observing what appeared to be a drug deal between the occupant of a Dodge Charger and a pedestrian, at Culpepper and Grice Street.

When deputies tried to to stop the vehicle, the driver took off into the city, eventually jumping out the vehicle at Main Street and Road Street. The car ended up hitting the corner of Muddy Waters Coffee Shop, resulting in damage.

Deputies continued to search for the driver, who they found hiding out in a wooded area in the 400 block of Cedar Street.

18-year-old Joash Tshawn Garland, of Elizabeth City, was taken into custody. Garland was charged with a felony count of PWISD marijuana, a felony count of speed to elude arrest and three counts of hit-and-run.

Garland was booked at the Albemarle District Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident, according to the sheriff’s office.